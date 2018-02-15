Woman given acid in place of water at private hospital in Bihar, dies

Shyamali Devi (60), a resident of a village in Goraul police station area of neighbouring district of Vaishali, underwent an eye surgery at a hospital situated in Brahmapura police station area of Muzaffarpur last evening. (Representational photo) Shyamali Devi (60), a resident of a village in Goraul police station area of neighbouring district of Vaishali, underwent an eye surgery at a hospital situated in Brahmapura police station area of Muzaffarpur last evening. (Representational photo)

A woman died here on Thursday after accidentally swallowing acid kept in a bottle given to her by staff of a private hospital when she asked for water to consume medicines.

Shyamali Devi (60), a resident of a village in Goraul police station area of neighbouring district of Vaishali, underwent an eye surgery at a hospital situated in Brahmapura police station area of Muzaffarpur last evening.

“After being operated upon, the woman was given some medicines. When she asked for water to swallow the tablets with, a paramedical staff handed over a bottle thinking it to be full of water”, Brahmapura SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

“Shyamali Devi began retching loudly upon sipping the acid following which the staff called the doctor who had performed the surgery. The woman was immediately rushed to a nursing home situated nearby where she died this morning”, the SHO said.

The victim had experienced severe burn injuries in mouth and throat after swallowing acid by mistake.

“We could not record the woman’s statement as she was not in a position to say anything. Nevertheless, an FIR has been lodged against the erring doctor and the staff and action will be taken after investigation”, he said.

Civil surgeon Lalita Singh “prima facie it appears to be an instance of gross negligence on part of the medical professionals involved. Stern action will be taken after investigations are complete”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App