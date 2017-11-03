Woman allegedly gangraped in Bhopal, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan orders trial in fast-track court

The police arrested three accused in connection with the gang-rape (Representational Image) The police arrested three accused in connection with the gang-rape (Representational Image)

Taking cognizance of a 19-year-old woman’s alleged gangrape in Bhopal on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday directed trial of the case in a fast-track court, ANI reported.

The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in Bhopal on Tuesday night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class, police said. Police arrested all the four accused and booked them under the relevant sections of the IPC.

The incident occurred around 10 PM on Tuesday in vicinity of the Habibganj railway station when the four men abducted the woman while she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said.

He said the accused allegedly took the woman under a culvert near the railway tracks and took turns to rape her before fleeing.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the GRP Police Station (Habibganj

Railway Station) as the area where the crime occurred falls under their jurisdiction.

The accused are identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh. “They have been booked under sections 376 D (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

–PTI inputs

