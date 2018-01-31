Woman ‘gangraped’ by four youths at gunpoint in Etawah

The woman alleged in her complaint that Honey and another youth, identified as Gulli, stopped the SUV at a flour mill at Nagla Khajuri area instead of going to her village, police said. (Picture for representational purpose) The woman alleged in her complaint that Honey and another youth, identified as Gulli, stopped the SUV at a flour mill at Nagla Khajuri area instead of going to her village, police said. (Picture for representational purpose)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint by four youths in Bharthana police station area of Etawah district. The accused also allegedly filmed the act and threatened the victim of making it public if she approached cops, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) of Bharthana area Vikas Jaiswal said the medical examination of the woman has confirmed sexual assault, and a case under IPC sections 376 D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been lodged against the four accused, two of whom have been identified.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Bharthana police station J P Pal said the incident took place on Sunday when the victim, who is a BA second-year student, had gone to a clinic at Pali Bamba area to buy medicines at around 3.30 pm, after which she was waiting to board a bus for her village, located 6 kilometres away.

Two youths in a Scorpio arrived there at around 5 pm and one of them offered to drop her to the village. Since the woman knew one of the youths, identified as Honey, she got inside the car, the SHO said.

The woman alleged in her complaint that Honey and another youth, identified as Gulli, stopped the SUV at a flour mill at Nagla Khajuri area instead of going to her village, police said.

“When she asked them why she was brought there, Honey and his friend held her at gunpoint and forced her to walk inside the flour mill, which is around 20 km from her village. She found two more youths inside the mill. All four then raped her and also filmed the act. They threatened to make the video public if she lodged a police complaint.

The four accused then abandoned the woman at the mill and fled. The victim later reached home and informed her mother of the incident.”

The CO said that on Monday the victim and her mother lodged the police complaint against Honey (24) and Gulli (23) and two of their unidentified aides.

