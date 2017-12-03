Woman gangraped at gunpoint in southwest UP

Police said the three accused, all roughly the same age as the victim, are her neighbours. Police said the three accused, all roughly the same age as the victim, are her neighbours.

The incident of an 18-year-old woman gangraped by three youths of her village at gunpoint in the district of Hamirpur came to light when a video of the incident the accused had circulated reached police.

Hamirpur police said the uncle of the 18-year-old victim got an FIR registered in a remote village 125 kilometers from the district headquarters of Hamirpur in southwest UP on Saturday night. In his complaint, he said his niece was gangraped by three youths from the same village at gunpoint when she had gone to the fields to relieve herself around 10 days ago.

“The victim had gone to the fields to relieve herself around ten days ago when she was accosted by three youths. They took turns raping her at gunpoint and also filmed the act on a cellphone. They threatened to make the video public if she told anyone in the village or informed police,” Superintendent of Police (Hamirpur) Dinesh Kumar P told The Indian Express.

“The victim did not report the incident to anyone for these many days out of fear of dishonour. The youths had threatened her that the video clip going viral would mean no one would marry her and she would be ostracised by the village. But the accused made the video public anyway and it eventually reached her uncle yesterday and he approached police to get an FIR registered. We have arrested one of the accused today and the other two are absconding,” Kumar said.

Police said the three accused, all roughly the same age as the victim, are her neighbours. The victim’s father works as a labourer in Delhi and her mother passed away when she was a child. She lives with her uncle in the village in West Hamirpur.

