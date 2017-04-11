Woman gang-raped in UP

A woman was allegedly gang- raped in her house at gun-point by five miscreants who also made a video clip of the act, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, the accused entered her house in Muzaffarnagar on Monday and raped her at gun-point, they said. They also shot a video clip of the act.

The woman, whose husband works abroad, has been sent for medical examination. A case has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on to nab them, they added.

