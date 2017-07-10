Woman gang-raped in Chhattisgarh, five arrested

A 20-year-old woman was raped here by five men, and all the five accused were arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim. A 20-year-old woman was raped here by five men, and all the five accused were arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men, including two auto drivers in Raipur, police said on Monday. The incident took place last Thursday and all the five accused were arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim, they added. In her complaint, the woman said that she was first raped by an autorickshaw driver whom she was acquainted with and in the second incident, which occurred soon afterwards, she was sexually assaulted by four others. “The incident took place on July 6 in Ravabhata area under Khamtarai police station limits on the city outskirts,” a police official told PTI.

However, it came to light on the night of July 8 when the victim reported the matter to the police. Based on the complaint, the accused were arrested last evening, he added. The accused were identified as Anuj Tiwari alias Vicky (21), Laxmi Narayan Tripathi (21), Kishore Upadhyay (37), Kallu and Rohit. As per the complaint, the girl was waiting for an autorickshaw near a temple in Ravabhata, when Tiwari, an auto driver, whom she was acquainted with, arrived there and told her that he was going towards her place, the official said.

When she sat in his rickshaw, Tiwari took the woman to a nearby secluded place, where he allegedly raped her and then dropped her in Ravabhata area, police said. The accused threatened her of dire consequence if she revealed the incident to anybody, he said. “The victim maintained that she was in a state of shock and was planning to meet her friend in Santoshi Nagar area to disclose the matter,” he said. While she was waiting for another auto rickshaw there, she was approached by another auto driver, Laxmi Narayan, who instead of taking her to Santoshi Nagar took her towards Urkura road, the official said.

On the way, the driver picked one of his friends Kishore, who allegedly raped the woman in the running vehicle, he said. When they returned to Ravabhata area, their two more friends Kallu and Rohit allegedly raped the woman, the official said. The woman is a native of Bhatapara area in the neighbouring Balodabazar district and was residing here in Ravabhata from the past few months. The accused (known to each other) were booked under Section 376 (D) (gangrape) of IPC and the two auto rickshaws were seized, he said adding that further probe was on

