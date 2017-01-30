Woman from Mumbai alleges gangrape by 10 men, police form SIT for probe

THE KUTCH West police superintendent has formed a special investigation team (SIT) after a woman from Mumbai filed a complaint on Wednesday, alleging she was repeatedly gangraped and blackmailed by 10 men, including a local BJP office-bearer, over the last one year.

The 25-year-old woman, a resident of Nalasopara suburb of Mumbai, filed a complaint at Naliya police station on January 25, alleging that she was raped by 10 men on different occasions for about a year since August 2015. She alleged that the accused shot videos of sexual assaults and used them to blackmail her into silence. In the complaint, the woman named Shantibhai Solanki, convenor of the OBC cell of BJP unit for Abdasa taluka of Kutch district. The victim alleged that while she was working with Solanki’s LPG gas agency at Naliya, he called her home in the name of giving salary advance, spiked her drink with some sedatives and raped her. She also stated that Solanki’s friends – Bharat Darji and Vipul Thakkar – who were present in the house, also took turns to rape her. She has also named Ketan Thakkar, Atul Thakkar and Baba Chauhan of Naliya; Ashwim Thakkar of Nakhatrana; Govind of Gandhi-dham; Vasant of Adipur and an unidentified differently-abled man as accused, alleging they raped her on different occasions.

The woman stated that after a tiff with her husband, she had returned to her mother in Kothara village near Naliya and requested her to find her a job. Her mother contacted Chauhan, who in turn referred her to Solanki. Police say that after the abuse, the woman attempted suicide thrice in Mumbai, but survived. After taking her husband into confidence, she filed a police complaint.

“The complainant claims that the accused are part of a sex racket in Kutch and that politicians and influential people are involved. We suspect that more than 60 people are involved and a number of girls could have been sexually exploited. The complainant is the first victim, who has mustered the courage and lodged a complaint. For a thorough probe of the case, we ordered to form an SIT on Saturday.

The SIT will be headed by Kutch West police local crime police inspector JM Aal. Police sub-inspector Pravina Tabiyar, who is women police station in-charge, and PSI Rekha Sisodia have been appointed as members of the SIT,” Kutch West SP Makarand Chauhan said on Sunday.

He said that no arrest was made in the case so far. The evidence was being gathered against the accused, he said. “The complainant will get her statement recorded before a magistrate soon. After that, we shall take the probe further,” the SP added.