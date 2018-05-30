Woman found hanging on UP police station premises

Police sources said Rani was found hanging from the ceiling fan of constable Priyanka Dheeman’s room around 4 am when Kumar arrived at the police station along with a Dehradun police team. Police sources said Rani was found hanging from the ceiling fan of constable Priyanka Dheeman’s room around 4 am when Kumar arrived at the police station along with a Dehradun police team.

A 22-year-old Dehradun woman was on Tuesday found hanging from a ceiling fan on the Najibabad police station premises in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. Soni Rani had been kept at a female constable’s quarter while her friend, Mohammad Javed, was detained at the police station after the two were caught at the Najibabad railway station on Monday. The two had left Dehradun on Saturday. Javed was arrested on Tuesday and booked for “abetment to suicide, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage”.

Najibabad police station in charge Devendra Singh Dhama said Javed was booked on the complaint of Rani’s father, Rakesh Kumar. He was produced before a court, which sent him in judicial custody.

Police sources said Rani was found hanging from the ceiling fan of constable Priyanka Dheeman’s room around 4 am when Kumar arrived at the police station along with a Dehradun police team. Rani did not leave any suicide note. Kumar, a plumber, had lodged Rani’s missing report at Dehradun’s Raipur police station on Saturday after she did not return home.

The Dehradun police found Rani had left the town with Javed, who worked at a Dehradun saloon. “The Dehradun police learnt that Javed’s brother lives in Bijnor’s Nagina area. A police team from Dehradun rushed to Bijnor on Monday and met Javed’s brother and his relatives to know about the couple’s whereabouts,” said Dhama. He said a relative of Javed saw him along with Rani at the railway station on Monday evening. “The relative called up sub-inspector Surendra Rana of Dehradun police and informed him about it. Rana asked the person to give his cellphone to policemen at the station. The person handed over his phone to home guard Pushpendra.”

Dhama said Rana convinced Pushpendra to detain Javed and the woman. “Pushpendra caught the couple and sent them to the Najibabad police station.”

In Dehradun, Rani’s family and neighbours staged a protest in front of the Raipur police station blaming the police and Javed for her death. Rani’s younger brother said, “We were not aware that she was in love with someone. It is only after she ran away from home that we came to know about the love affair.” Raipur police station in charge Hemendra Singh Negi said the incident happened outside their jurisdiction. “So we told the family that there was no point protesting against us. They understood that we must not be blamed for the death and ended the protest. We have assured the family that we will try to get them all help.”

