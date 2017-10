The body of a 26-year-old woman was found in a sugarcane field near Khampur village in this district and it is suspected that she was raped, the police said on Saturday. The body is yet to be identified. It bore strangulation mark on the neck, they said. Investigation into the incident has been initiated and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

