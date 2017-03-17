Woman found dead in field at Bareilly, cops suspect rape

The body of a woman was found lying in a field in Bhamora area of Bareilly district on Thursday morning.

With injury marks on the body and her clothes torn, police suspect the 19-year-old was raped before she was murdered. The woman, who got married around an year ago, had gone to her neighbour’s house on Wednesday evening but did not return. The neighbour, along with his family, is absconding.

The woman’s father said she had come to home for Holi. Police said she went to the house of a neighbour on Wednesday afternoon but did not return. When asked, the neighbour reportedly claimed that she had left home after staying for an hour.

On Thursday morning, a villager spotted the body lying in a field. Following this, police were informed. “It is suspected that the girl was killed in the afternoon and her body was dumped in the field later in the night,” Bareilly SP (Rural) Yamuna Prasad said.

“She was bleeding from the ears and her clothes were torn. The jewellery she was wearing, according to her family, is missing. We have sent her clothes for forensic test and an FIR of loot and murder has been lodged against the suspect, who is on the run,” said the SP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now