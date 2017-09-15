Woman forced to stay on road in rain with son’s body after landlord refuses entry

The final rites were conducted in the morning. Ishwaramma’s youngest son Santosh also stayed with her outside their room till morning.(Source: ANI/Twitter) The final rites were conducted in the morning. Ishwaramma’s youngest son Santosh also stayed with her outside their room till morning.(Source: ANI/Twitter)

A woman in Kukatpally area approached police with a complaint that her landlord did not allow her to bring the body of her 10-year-old son inside the house. Jagadgirigutta police station, however, did not register any complaint saying they cannot do anything in the matter.

The incident occurred Wednesday night when Y Ishwaramma brought home the body of her son Suresh who died of dengue at government-run Nilofer Hospital. However, her landlord allegedly did not let her bring the body into the house in Venkateshwar Nagar saying it was inauspicious.

Ishwaramma, a single mother living on rent in the house for four years, told police that the landlord, Jagdish Gupta, told her that his daughter got married recently and it was inauspicious to bring a dead body into the house. In spite of her pleas that she had no place to take the body, Gupta, according to the woman’s complaint to police, refused.

Gupta, for his part, told police that he had only insisted that she arrange a freezer box to keep the body. As it had started raining and Ishwaramma was stranded with her son’s body on the road, neighbours erected a tent on the pavement and collected money and rented a freezer.

Thereafter, Gupta, it is learnt, allowed the body to be taken inside, however, it could not be taken inside the room as the doorway was not wide enough and had to be kept in the premises. The final rites were conducted in the morning. Ishwaramma’s youngest son Santosh also stayed with her outside their room till morning.

“The landlord had certain issues about allowing the body inside the house but after the freezer box was arranged he agreed. The locals collected money and arranged for the freezer and funeral. We went there to check on the incident but we had no role to play as the owner had by that time agreed,’’ Inspector P Srinivas said. Suresh, a class 6 student, was diagnosed with dengue on Tuesday and died during treatment.

