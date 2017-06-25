Woman ends life, father claims killed over dowry

A woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison in Ujhani area here though her father claimed she was killed over dowry, the police said.

Ilaichi Devi (24) was yesterday rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison. She died there during treatment, the police said. The woman’s father, Om Prakash, filed a complaint with the police alleging his daughter was killed over dowry by her husband, Rajesh, and four others.

However, her in-laws claimed that she committed sucide. The police have registered and FIR and are probing the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App