Woman dies of swine flu in Surat, 8 more tested positive

A 70-year-old woman died of swine flu and eight others were tested positive in the city in the last two days. Sources in the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said the elderly resident of Varachha was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of swine flu. The doctors tested her positive and she succumbed to her illness on Thursday evening.

On Friday, five more suspected cases from different parts of the city were tested positive with swine flu. The patients — two from Varachha, two from Athwalines area and one from Limbayat — are undergoing treatment in isolated wards of different private hospitals.

Three more patients from Athwalines area, Varachha and Katargam, were tested positive with swine flu on Saturday.

Sources in the health department said among the eight, two are on oxygen support, while two others are on ventilator.

Dr Ashish Naik, SMC health officer, said highest number of swine flu cases were detected from Varachha area. “We have sent our teams to visit the houses of the patients. Their family members have been given preventive medicines and instructed to take special care. We have also taken their blood samples so that in case of a swine flu infection, they can be detected at an early stage. We have also intimated all the private hospitals to inform us if they get any new patients showing symptoms of swine flu.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App