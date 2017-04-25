Woman dies of monkey fever in Goa  

A 45-year-old woman from a remote area in Sattari taluka of Goa died of monkey fever, state health officials said today. “Gulabi Gawas who was being treated at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) died yesterday,” a senior official attached to Directorate of Health Services told PTI today.

The woman was admitted to GMCH five days ago with high fever, cough, breathlessness and loose motions. She was tested positive for monkey fever which has been prevalent in state’s northern belt, the official said.

She died due to “acute respiratory distress syndrome”. The patient was diagnosed with monkey fever which is also called as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD). Goa government has set up a centre at Valpoi in Sattari taluka for suspected KFD patients.

The official said that the centre this year tested 422 samples of which 75 turned to be positive for the disease.

