Woman dies, husband arrested

A dowry death case has been lodged against her husband and two of her in-laws.

By: PTI | Bareilly | Published:May 17, 2017 8:20 pm

The police on Wednesday filed a dowry death case here against a man after his wife died of a poisonous dose.

“Priyanka Gupta, who was brought to the Mission Hospital on Tuesday, died on Wednesday. A dowry death case has been lodged against her husband Nitesh and two of her in-laws,” SP City Rohit Singh said.

Singh said Gupta’s parents had told the hospital authorities that she was a victim of domestic violence. It was not clear if Gupta, whose brother is a police officer in Badaun, had consumed the poison, or had been poisoned, he said.

