#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Woman dies, 30 injured as foot overbridge collapses in Kerala

Woman dies, 30 injured as foot overbridge collapses in Kerala

The foot overbridge, which collapsed on Monday, was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

By: PTI | Kollam | Published:October 30, 2017 1:38 pm
foot overbridge collapse, Kerala foot overbridge, Kerala overbridge collapse, kollam, India news, indian express news Collapsed foot overbridge near Kollam, Kerala. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)
Related News

A 55-year-old woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a foot overbridge across a canal collapsed at Chavara near Kollam Monday, the police said. The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.

The collapsed bridge connects the company’s complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit. All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 30: Latest News