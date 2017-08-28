Woman, daughter run over by express train 

A 45-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter were on Sunday run over by an express train when they tried to cross the track near Wadakara, about 50 kms from at Kozhikode, Railway Protection Force said. The woman and the 19-year-old daughter, natives of Mallacherry near Wadakara, tried to cross the track near Mukkali station without noticing the approaching Tirunelveli-Jamnagar Hapa Express and were hit by the train, they said.

A case has been registered by Mahe police, Southern Railway officials said adding there was no disruption in rail traffic.

