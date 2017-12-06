Woman, daughter murdered in Noida, juvenile son suspect

The woman’s 16-year-old son, who was seen leaving their home around 11.15 pm a day earlier, is being treated as the main suspect. (Representational Image) The woman’s 16-year-old son, who was seen leaving their home around 11.15 pm a day earlier, is being treated as the main suspect. (Representational Image)

The bodies of a 42-year-old woman and her 11-year-old daughter, with their heads bludgeoned, were found in their fourteenth-floor home in Greater Noida West, around 11.30 pm Tuesday. Police said the victims were stabbed with scissors on the face and neck, and beaten with a cricket bat. The woman’s 16-year-old son, who was seen leaving their home around 11.15 pm a day earlier, is being treated as the main suspect, police said, adding that the FIR has been lodged against unknown persons for the time being.

Police said the flat was occupied by the woman, her husband, their two children and the man’s parents. The family, which earlier lived in Noida, moved into this home around four months ago.

“The woman’s husband runs a tiles business and had left for Gujarat on Monday morning. His parents had left for Dehradun a day earlier,” said Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO of Bisrakh police station.

“The bodies were found in the bedroom on Tuesday night, but the murders appear to have been committed between 8.30 pm and 11.15 pm on Monday. Their heads and faces have been smashed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Some froth was noticed near the girl’s mouth. An FIR against unidentified persons under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered. Preliminary investigation points to the involvement of the 16-year-old son. We are looking at CCTV footage and electronic surveillance. The son is seen leaving the flat around 11.15 pm on Monday night, wearing a backpack. No other person is seen entering or leaving the flat,” Sharma said.

Police said they had recovered the bloodstained bat, scissors and clothes ostensibly

belonging to the boy from the house. “Rs 1.5-2 lakh in cash as well as the woman’s mobile phone are missing. The cash was taken from the locker, but the jewellery was left behind. Forensic teams are investigating the evidence,” Sharma said. The woman’s phone has been switched off, police said.

A PCR call was made around 11.30 pm on Tuesday by a relative who lives nearby. “The woman’s mother-in-law had asked him to check on the family as they were not picking up the phone,” Sharma said, adding that when he reached the home, he found it locked, with a smell coming from inside.

Police said the woman had last spoken to her husband around 7.30 pm on Monday. According to CCTV footage from the building, the woman and her two children left for a market to buy food on Monday evening and returned around 8.30 pm. “In the CCTV footage, the son can be seen wearing a black jacket, T-shirt and pants. The same clothes were recovered from the bathroom and had bloodstains on them. Around 11.15 pm, CCTV footage shows him leaving the building. He appears to have changed into jeans and a sweater, and is seen carrying a backpack,” Sharma said.

