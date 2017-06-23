Woman cuts off her man’s genitals after he refuses to marry her: Report

Representational image Representational image

A 35-year-old street vendor’s genitals were allegedly chopped off by his 22-year-old girlfriend, when he refused to marry her, the Hindustan Times reported. The woman has fled the neighbourhood and is absconding since. The incident took place on Wednesday, in Delhi’s Mangolpuri. The report said that the man’s family was opposed to their relationship and did not want the two to get married.

“The man returned home from his work at 11:30 pm, following which he received a phone call from his girlfriend’s sister-in-law, who asked him to come over since his girlfriend wanted to meet and discuss some urgent issues,” a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

When he reached there, the man and his girlfriend reportedly fought on the subject of marriage. The woman wanted to marry the man, but the latter was reluctant, since his family was against their relationship. Enraged, the woman allegedly proceeded to push the man into the bathroom and demanded that they have sex. When the man refused, she reportedly rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and returned to chop off his genitals. The event reportedly happened in the presence of the woman’s brother and sister-in-law, who were apparently goading the woman on so as to “teach her boyfriend a lesson.”

Bleeding profusely, the man ran out of the house, yelling for help. The neighbours called the police. However, by the time the police arrived, the man had collapsed and was unconscious. He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and underwent a genital reattachment surgery. Though the man is out of danger, the HT report quoted a police officer as saying, “Though the man has undergone a surgery, doctors fear that the reattachment may not be successful.”

A case has been registered against the woman under section 326 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of Indian Penal Code.

