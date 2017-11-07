Woman creates ruckus after discovering husband’s affair mid-air, forces diversion of Qatar Airways flight

According to reports, an Iranian passenger aboard the flight discovered from her husband’s phone that he was having an affair and resorted to unruly behaviour. (Source: File/ Reuters photo) According to reports, an Iranian passenger aboard the flight discovered from her husband’s phone that he was having an affair and resorted to unruly behaviour. (Source: File/ Reuters photo)

A mid-flight marital discord resulted in an unscheduled, forced landing of a Doha-Bali Qatar Airways flight in Chennai. According to reports, an Iranian passenger aboard the flight discovered from her husband’s phone that he was having an affair and resorted to unruly behaviour. The couple who were traveling with a child were reportedly headed to Bali on a holiday trip.

“The incident took place on Sunday morning. The Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai after the pilot requested for it citing unruly passenger on board as reason. The woman and her husband along with their child were offloaded and the flight departed for Bali,” an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said.

The passenger had unlocked the phone of her sleeping husband using his thumb impression and learnt about his infidelity. She immediately lost calm and refused to be pacified despite the flight crew’s attempts to do so.

The family, who boarded the flight in Doha, did not have Indian visas and were therefore kept in the detention centre. “The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken,” the CISF officer added. The Batik Air flight left at 10:30 pm the same day.

Qatar Airways offered no comment in the report, citing respect for passenger privacy in individual cases.

