Woman cop found hanging in house in Manamadurai

Mysterious shrouds the death of a 26-year-old woman police constable, who was found hanging Manamadurai on Thursday, police said.

The constable, Sharmila Devi, who is posted in Pudukottai police station, had come to Kattikulam near here to visit her husband, Veeraraghavan(32), an army man. She was found hanging in the house, they said.

On a complaint from Sharmila’s father, a case was registered and investigation is on, police said. In his complaint, Sharmila’s father has stated that his daughter was murdered by Veeraraghavan.

