Woman constable’s ‘suicide’: Amid protest, post-mortem conducted

The family of a woman constable who was found hanging inside Jodhan police station of Ludhiana on Friday, contiued their protest against the police on Sunday.

The family had refused post mortem and cremation on Saturday. They again protested in front of Sudhar Civil Hospital on Sunday. However, later they agreed for the post-mortem, which was done by a board of doctors at Sudhar Civil Hospital.

The protesters demanded that cop Nirbhaya Singh booked in the FIR be arrested immediately. He was booked for abetment to suicide and is absconding.

Ludhiana DIG range Yurinder Singh Hayer also reached the spot as protesters continued to protest outside the hospital.

One of the leaders addressing the protest demanded that entire staff of Jodhan police station be transferred to ensure an impartial probe.

The family alleged that deceased, Amanpreet Kaur (27), did not commit suicide, but was murdered. They alleged that despite her repeated complaints to DSP Dakha, no action was taken against Nirbhaya Singh.

DSP Dakha Jasmeet Singh said: “Amanpreet had complained to me about excessive work and had alleged that munshi Nirbhaya Singh deliberately allots her lots of work. Then I had transferred her from Jodhan police station to my office. Thereafter, I did not receive any complaint from her.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App