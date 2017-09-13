Woman constable goes missing from Kandla airport in Kutch

Kandla port in Gujarat. (Source: Google Maps) Kandla port in Gujarat. (Source: Google Maps)

A WOMAN CONSTABLE who was posted at Kandla airport in Kutch went missing after she left for her home on September 8 and was untraceable till Wednesday, police said. Kutch (east) police on Wednesday said that they were still searching for constable Jyotsana Chaudhary (23). Chaudhary had joined the police force recently and had been posted at the Kandla airport, Anjar police said.

After doing her duty she proceeded on leave to visit her native place in Banaskantha district on Friday. However, she did not reach her home following which her father Agra Chauchary lodged a complaint with the Anjar police on Monday stating his daughter had neither reached home nor was she traceable. Based on his complaint, Anjar police have filed a missing person’s report.

“Efforts are on to find her whereabouts but we have not succeeded so far. We have sought her call detail records to finds some clues,” said an Anjar policeman who is part of the effort to track down the missing constable. The police further said Chaudhary’s phone was unreachable.

As per Anjar police the woman constable had been living alone in Kandla while her family lives at their native place in Banaskantha district in north Gujarat.

