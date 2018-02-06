Woman confined to room for 20 years rescued in Goa

The woman was confined to a room around two decades ago when she was a college student. (Representational photo) The woman was confined to a room around two decades ago when she was a college student. (Representational photo)

A 40-year-old woman illegally confined to a room by her mother and brother for about 20 years in Sanquelim village in North Goa was rescued on Tuesday by police and the District Legal Service Authority volunteers, official sources said.

She was found in an emaciated condition and is recovering at the Asilo district hospital in North Goa, an Authority statement said and added that the rescue followed a complaint filed by the woman’s cousin last week.

The woman was confined to a room around two decades ago when she was a college student.

“No case has been registered as yet, as she is kept under observation at the health facility. Her statement will be recorded as soon as we are allowed to speak to her,” incharge of Bicholim Police Station Sanjay Dalvi told reporters.

In September last year, a woman was rescued from a room in her maternal home, where she was allegedly confined by her two brothers and their wives, in the beach village of Candolim, 20 km from Panaji.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App