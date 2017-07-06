Woman complains of acid attack in Chinchwad, probe on

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A 26-year-old woman has filed a complaint of acid attack with the Pimpri police station against four unidentified persons. Police have identified the woman as Anita Deepak Kamble, resident of Mahatma Phule Nagar in Chinchwad. Police said the woman is employed at a private mess for making chapatis. As per the complaint, the woman was going to her work place around 4 pm on July 1, when four persons intercepted her near Datir Mala in Ram Nagar, Chinchwad.

It is alleged that two persons held her while the other two threw “an acid-like liquid kept in a black bottle on her face”. One of the assailants, who was wearing a blue shirt, used abusive words against her husband and then all of them fled. The woman was admitted to the YCM hospital in Pimpri for treatment. On July 4, she lodged a first information report at the Pimpri police station. Police have accordingly booked four unidentified persons under Sections 326 (a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sub inspector Sharad Kale is investigating the case. “We have initiated investigation. The complainant is saying that she never saw the assailants before the attack. We have spoken to the husband of the woman. We are verifying the details in the complaint and different angles are being considered,” said Kale. Doctors at the YCM hospital said the victim has sustained 10 per cent burns and she is out of danger.

