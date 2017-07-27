Woman commits suicide, parents allege ‘killed for dowry’

The woman was married about three years ago and had a two-year-old girl. (Representational Image) The woman was married about three years ago and had a two-year-old girl. (Representational Image)

A woman died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Neem ka Thana town here with her parents alleging she was killed for dowry, police said on Thursday. The woman’s husband and her in-laws have denied the allegations of dowry, saying she committed suicide yesterday morning, Circle Officer (CO) Kushal Singh said.

“The husband of the woman brought the body to the hospital and said she had hanged herself. Post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to her parents,” Circle Officer (CO) Kushal Singh said. He said a dowry death case has been registered against her husband and the mother-in-law.

The woman was married about three years ago and had a two-year-old girl.

