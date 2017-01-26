Woman clerk transferred for ‘refusing to sing’, top Railway official faces action

The official’s defence is that a ‘cultural quota’ recruit, according to the service conditions of such recruitment, cannot refuse to perform at official functions. (Representational) The official’s defence is that a ‘cultural quota’ recruit, according to the service conditions of such recruitment, cannot refuse to perform at official functions. (Representational)

THE RAILWAY Board on Wednesday issued a “displeasure letter” to the Divisional Railway Manager of Raipur, Rahul Gautam, for ordering the transfer of a woman clerk for allegedly refusing to sing with the General Manager, South East Central Railway, Satyender Kumar, at an official party. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has also ordered a fact-finding inquiry into the reported incident which occurred at the farewell party for Kumar in Raipur on January 16.

According to a preliminary assessment by senior ministry officials, the woman clerk, Anjali Tiwari, sang a song with Kumar, but Gautam reportedly insisted that she should sing two more songs. Tiwari reportedly did not comply, and was served a transfer order three days later. “During the programme, when GM expressed his desire to sing one particular song, Smt Anjali Tiwari refused… under the pretext that she had not come prepared to sing the song. Being appointed under the ‘cultural quota’, she is not supposed to refuse to perform when instructions were given to her in advance by the undersigned (DRM)… This shows her casual/ irresponsible attitude towards her work. I have taken a serious view of this,” said Gautam in the transfer order.

However, on January 23, Kumar quashed the transfer order. According to Tiwari, she got a call from divisional officials on the night of January 15 asking her to prepare three songs for the farewell party. But the next day, the GM reportedly told her one song would be enough. “I asked the GM which song to prepare. He told me to prepare ‘Tum akele toh kabhi baag mein jaaya na karo’… That was the song I sang with him at the party… I even asked the GM if there were any more songs he would like to sing. He said one would be enough,” Tiwari told The Indian Express.

At the party, the request for the song came at 1 am, she said. “After singing the song with the GM, when I was leaving the stage, the DRM told me to sing two more songs… I told him that the GM had asked me to prepare only one song and that I would not be able to sing songs I had not prepared. The GM said it was okay,” said Tiwari. “I left for home at 1.30 am. By then, the GM and his wife were singing together.” When contacted, Kumar, who retires at the end of this month, said: “I don’t know how the DRM took such an improper action without consulting anybody. This is not common in Railways. I was taken aback when I heard about it. I have also initiated penal action against him.”

“I sang a few songs. She also sang with me. My whole family was there with me. This kind of incident is very unfortunate and uncalled for,” he said. Gautam, a 1987-batch officer of the Electrical Engineering cadre of Railways, refused to comment. His official defence is that a ‘cultural quota’ recruit, according to the service conditions of such recruitment, cannot refuse to perform at official functions, and since the farewell party was an official function, Tiwari should have sung all the three songs she was asked to prepare. But Tiwari said the cultural group performed five other songs. “I have not violated my service conditions,” she said.