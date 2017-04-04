Woman claims spouse sent ‘triple talaq’ after opposing first marriage

In January, she received a registered letter from her husband with the triple talaq message, she claimed, adding according to the letter set to her, the first mention of talaq was on the very day of her wedding. (Representational image) In January, she received a registered letter from her husband with the triple talaq message, she claimed, adding according to the letter set to her, the first mention of talaq was on the very day of her wedding. (Representational image)

A woman has accused her husband of sending “triple talaq” through a letter as she had objected to him already having a wife and sought the intervention of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath into the matter.

The woman has written a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor Ram Naik and officials of the labour department, where her husband works, seeking justice. The woman, who runs a computer centre, claimed that she got married on November 23 last year and her family had given a four-wheeler, jewellery worth around Rs 25 lakh and other items as dowry to her in-laws.

The next day, when she reached the in-laws’ house, she came to know that her husband is already married. When she raised objections, she was beaten up by her in-laws who told her to give them a different car, the woman alleged while speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday.

She came back to her mother’s place a few days later. In January, she received a registered letter from her husband with the triple talaq message, she claimed, adding according to the letter set to her, the first mention of talaq was on the very day of her wedding. In her letter she sought justice and said her husband is a government employee and it is illegal for him to get married despite having a wife.

A passionate debate is on over the Centre’s stand to oppose “triple talaq” with some women politicians seeking its abolition, even as Muslim bodies accused the ruling dispensation of waging a “war” on their personal law. The controversy arose after the Law Commission sought feedback from the public on whether the practice of “triple talaq” should be abolished and whether a uniform civil code be made optional.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now