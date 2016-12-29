Ulhasnagar: Woman claims raped for three months by lawyers’ family, provides video as ‘proof’

Officers said the 45-year-old had provided a video-recording of the alleged crime to support her complaint. (Representational Image) Officers said the 45-year-old had provided a video-recording of the alleged crime to support her complaint. (Representational Image)

THE THANE police late Tuesday night registered a case against six persons, including four lawyers and two women, for their alleged involvement in the rape of a 45-year-old woman for over three months. Of the six persons named in the FIR, Ganesh More — whose brother, sister, brother-in-law, mother and a family friend are the other five accused — was arrested and remanded in police custody till December 31 by a local court on Wednesday. Officers said the 45-year-old had provided a video-recording of the alleged crime to support her complaint.

According to the statement given by the complainant to the Vitthalwadi police station, she is from northern Maharashtra and had come to the city to help look after her brother who suffers from a kidney ailment and needs to visit hospitals frequently. Here, she took up a job as a domestic help at the Mores’ Ulhasnagar residence.

On September 19, she said in her statement, she saw a woman member of the family behave in an inappropriate manner at the house. She reported the matter to Alka More, Ganesh’s mother. Alka reportedly shouted at the victim for “spoiling the name of the family that was paying her”, the statement read.

Alka then called her daughter Sangeeta, son-in-law Deepak Shah and a family friend Nikunj Rawal, who was present in the house, the victim alleged.

“The women, who were angry with me, pushed me to the bedroom, where the two men raped me,” the statement read. The victim further claimed that she was scared and stopped going to work. She would stay alone at her brother’s residence, as the latter spent most of the time in hospital.

Sangeeta’s two brothers — Ulhas and Ganesh More — then allegedly began to visit her at her brother’s house. The woman claimed that initially they spoke to her nicely but later started forcing themselves on her.

“They told me that everyone in their family was a lawyer and if I dared complain to anyone, my life would be ruined. I was further scared that no one would believe me if I told them what was happening,” the statement read.

Later, however, she broke down and told her brother and other family members about the abuse. As the two brothers kept coming to her house, the family made provisions for video-recording their visit, so that they could have evidence against the brothers, she claimed.

The statement further claims that earlier this month, Ganesh came to her residence armed with a knife and threatened her for “talking about the rape” to outsiders.

He then forced himself on her, an act captured on the cameras that had been set up. With evidence in hand, the family then approached the Vitthalwadi police station, where a rape case was registered against the six persons.

Investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Chandrakant Khuspe, said, “In the video, Ganesh is seen entering the house, but the knife cannot not seen. Based on the complaint, we have arrested Ganesh, who has been remanded in our custody till December 31.” Zonal deputy commissioner Sunil Bharadwaj said, “The complaint is being verified. We will decide on more arrests at a later stage.”