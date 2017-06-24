Woman burnt alive by family members for marrying man of her choice in Moradabad

The police have arrested an accused and case has been registered against eight individuals. (Photo: ANI) The police have arrested an accused and case has been registered against eight individuals. (Photo: ANI)

A woman was burnt alive by her family members in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh for marrying the man of her choice, news agency ANI reported. The woman succumbed to injuries in what is being investigated as a case of honour killing.

The police have arrested an accused and case has been registered against eight individuals. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Shrivastav of Moradabad City confirmed the arrest and the case registration. He told ANI, “One accused was arrested on the spot while case has been registered against eight persons.”

