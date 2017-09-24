Woman BJP leader Sangeeta Varshney booked for slapping girl

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media A video of the incident had gone viral on social media

Three days after BJP leader Sangeeta Varshney slapped a Dalit woman for allegedly having an affair with a Muslim man, Aligarh police lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR) against her at Gandhi Park police station. The NCR against Varshney, former Aligarh Mahanagar president of BJP Mahila Morcha, has been lodged on the basis of a complaint given by the woman’s father. The video of the incident had gone viral last week.

“The woman’s father complained yesterday. An NCR has been lodged under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),” said Ravindra Kumar Singh, station house officer, Gandhi Park police station. The statement of the woman and others is yet to be recorded, he said.

On Tuesday, locals spotted the woman and the man at a tea stall. Varshney, who claimed to be passing by the area, took the girl to an ice-cream parlour. “People told me that the Hindu girl and a Muslim man were trying to run away. I found it to be a case of love jihad. While the people and policemen took the man to the Gandhi Park police station, I took the girl to a nearby ice cream parlour to speak to her,” she said. She then admitted to having slapped the woman who was allegedly rude.

The man, meanwhile, was taken to the police station. He was granted bail the same day. In the video, Varshney is heard saying, “Tere ko samajh mein nahi aataa kaun Hindu hai, kaun Musalmaan hai. Pyaar se samajhaa rahee hoon, samajh hee mein nahi aa raha (Don’t you understand who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim. I am politely making this clear, but even then it seems that you are not getting it).”

