Woman biker run over by truck while trying to avoid pothole in Maharashtra’s Palghar

A woman biker was killed on Sunday after one of the tyres of her motorcycle got stuck in a pothole on the Jawhar-Dahanu highway, following which she fell and was run over by a truck in Palghar. The woman has been identified as Jagruti Viraj Hogale, 34, who was part of a women-only bikers’ club that had made trips to Leh and Ladakh. The ‘Bikerni Motorcycle Club’ — India’s first all-female motorcycle group was started in 2011. According to police, Hogale was going from Bandra to Jawhar with two other women bikers on a weekend getaway. Hogale was leading the group as she knew the route well and used to go on such trips frequently, a Hindustan Times report said.

HT quoted assistant police inspector Jayprakash Gute, Kasa police station as saying: “Hogale tried to overtake a truck near Vaiti village at around 9 am. It was raining heavily at that time, so she did not see a pothole in front of her until last minute. And when she saw that, she swerved left to avoid it and was killed.”

Gute also said the other two bikers were just 20 metres behind Hogale and by the time they caught up with her, she was dead.

Reacting to this, Congress leader RV Patil has demanded an FIR to be registered against those responsible under Section 302 and negligence, according to the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra PWD minister said, “All roads are not under PWD (Public Works Department), and the government has ordered an inquiry, taking note of all incidents. Road repair can take place only after rains.”

