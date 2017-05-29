Woman axed to death in Ludhiana

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A 40-year-old woman was axed to death in broad day light at village Kila Raipur, about 30 km from here, police said. The accused Maninder Singh repeatedly attacked Sarbjit Kaur with axe until she died. The victim was on her way back to home yesterday, they said. He even made a video of himself near the body after committing the crime, police said.

The accused informed the police control room after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Police, Ludhiana, Dhruman Nimbley said. He was arrested and a case was registered at police station Dehlon on the complaint of Lakhwinder Kaur, daughter of the deceased, he said.

During the preliminary investigations, it came to light that the victim knew about the alleged affair of Maninder Singh with another woman of the same village. Accused claimed that the victim was allegedly blackmailing him and his lover on this issue. Fed up with the alleged harassment, he decided to kill her, police said.

