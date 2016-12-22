Woman attacked by live-in partner: Mumbai Cops

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her live-in partner with a knife in Bhandup Wednesday afternoon. The woman has been admitted to Sion Hospital with cuts on her head, neck, arms and legs.

The police said accused Sunil Ridlan, a BMC sweeper, attacked the woman, Kavita Khakikhisabola, outside her home on LBS Road at 10 am following an argument. Ridlan had not been arrested till late evening. The police said Ridlan had been previously named in an assault case.