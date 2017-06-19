Woman arrested with 10 kg cannabis in Jammu

A woman drug peddler was arrested Monday after 10 kg cannabis was allegedly recovered from her possession here in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. During a special drive against drugs, a Police party apprehended the woman near Rajiv Nagar area in Narwal belt of the city, a police officer said.

The woman, who belongs to Rajiv Nagar in Narwal belt, was found carrying 10 kg of cannabis, the officer said. The narcotic drug was meant for further sale among youths in Jammu, the policeman said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and further investigation is on.

