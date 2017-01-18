Woman, allowed to abort 24-week-old foetus by SC, to undergo procedure today

Mumbai abortion case: Doctors had said the woman’s baby wouldn’t survive after birth. (Representational image) Mumbai abortion case: Doctors had said the woman’s baby wouldn’t survive after birth. (Representational image)

The 24-year-old Thane woman, who was allowed by the Supreme Court to undergo abortion in the 24th week of her pregnancy, will reportedly undergo the procedure on Wednesday. According to Hindustan Times, the abortion will be carried out at the KEM Hospital in Parel. The woman was allowed to abort after the Supreme Court observed that the foetus suffered from anencephaly, a life threatening condition. Santosh Pal, husband of the woman, had said he was relieved by the verdict.

The KEM hospital had earlier submitted a report confirming a radiology test that diagnosed the baby with the defect. According to a panel member from KEM hospital, the skull and brain tissue development of the foetus were absent. “In such situations, the baby can only survive In Utero. Death is inevitable after birth,” said gynaecologist Dr Sangeeta Pikale, who was consulted by the pregnant woman. Doctors had also said the government needs to raise the limit for abortion from 20 weeks since “literacy about radiology test early into pregnancy is also important.” Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy are not allowed, except in cases where there is a threat to the mother’s life.

In July 2016, the top court had also allowed a woman to undergo abortion in her 24th week of pregnancy at Dr RN Cooper hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai, granting her the benefit under Section 5 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, that allows abortion despite the 20-week ceiling.

— (With inputs from ENS)