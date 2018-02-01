Woman allegedly molested in train in Kerala; 1 arrested

According to local media reports, the complainant is an actress. (Picture for representational purpose) According to local media reports, the complainant is an actress. (Picture for representational purpose)

The Railway Police in Thrissur district of Kerala arrested a man for allegedly attempting to molest a woman on a train on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident happened last night in the A1 coach of the Maveli Express traveling from Mangalore to Thiruvananthapuram shortly after it left the Shoranur station. The accused, 40-year-old Anto Bose, was taken into custody by the Railway Police after the woman lodged a complaint against him. Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, was charged against the accused, who is a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

According to local media reports, the complainant is an actress.

