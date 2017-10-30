Woman allegedly killed after resisting sexual assault in Shamli district of UP

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly killed after she resisted four men who tried to rape her in village Bhura in Shamli district in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The alleged incident occurred yesterday at the woman’s house when she was alone, they said. According to the complaint lodged by the woman’s brother, four men entered their house and tried to rape his sister. They attacked her when she resisted, the complaint said.

The woman received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police officials said.

A case has been registered against the four accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder), 354b (Assaults or criminal force with the intention of disrobing), 452 (House-trespass after preparation for assault or wrong­ful restraint).

We have registered a case against the four people and investigation is on, according to SHO Dharmender Singh of Kairana police station.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said that though none of the accused had been arrested, a manhunt had been launched to nab them.

In his complaint, the brother of the victim has also claimed that Rs 10,000 was looted from his house, an official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

“We are examining all angles in the case including whether there was an old enmity between the two sides,” he added.

