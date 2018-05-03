19-year-old woman allegedly gangraped by five men in Gurgaon

Police said a probe into the case is underway and attempts are on to identify and nab the accused. (Representational) Police said a probe into the case is underway and attempts are on to identify and nab the accused. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman, who works as a labourer, was allegedly gangraped by five men, including an auto-rickshaw driver, on Tuesday night. While a case was registered on Wednesday, no arrests have been made so far, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the autorickshaw driver approached the woman, who was waiting at Sohna bus stand to board a bus to Aligarh, on Tuesday night. Ravinder Kumar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Gurgaon Police, said, “In her complaint, the woman alleged that the driver stopped his auto and told her that she was waiting at the wrong bus stand. He said the bus to Aligarh would leave from Gurgaon and not Sohna.”

On the pretext of taking her to the concerned bus stand, police said, the driver offered her a ride in his vehicle. “However, instead of taking her to Gurgaon city, he drove her to an isolated area, on the road that leads to Raisina, where four of his accomplices were already waiting for him. The five men, then, allegedly took turns to rape her and fled the scene thereafter,” Kumar said.

After the woman returned home, she approached the police on Wednesday and a case was registered at Bhondsi police station. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman’s has undergone a medical examination. However, she was not required to get admitted in the hospital,” Inspector Umesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bhondsi police station, said.

“The investigation into the case is underway and we are trying to identify and track the accused,” he added.

