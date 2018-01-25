Woman accused of killing son acquitted for want of evidence

- Padmaavat movie review: A magnificently-mounted paean to Rajput 'aan baan shaan’
- Padmaavat movie protests LIVE updates: Protests in several states, fresh pleas in courts after film hits screens
- While Delhi is on Republic Day high alert, two bike-borne assailants kidnap child from school bus, shoot driver
A Thane court has acquitted a woman of charges of killing her one-year-old son and trying to kill her elder child, for want of sufficient evidence against her. District Judge P R Kadam acquitted the woman while observing that the husband of the accused and the surviving son, who was also a witness in the case, did not support the prosecution theory.
The prosecution told the court that the woman and her husband, originally from Hooghly district in West Bengal, were staying in the Diva township of Thane district along with their two sons. The woman’s husband worked as a labourer here.
However, the woman used to fall sick frequently and was depressed because of health issues.
In that depression, she allegedly assaulted her two children, then aged 1 and 11, on July 13, 2016 and then tried to commit suicide, the prosecution told the court.
The woman, then aged 30, allegedly slit the throat of the toddler, who died on the spot. She also stabbed her elder son, causing injuries to him. The woman also inflicted injuries on herself and was hospitalised for some days, the prosecution said.
Her husband later lodged an FIR, based on which the police arrested the woman and registered offences against her under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide).
However, during the trial, her husband and the son told the court that two persons entered their house on the day of the incident and assaulted the woman, who was sick and asleep, and the children.
Judge Kadam observed that the evidence of the boy was more important as he was an eyewitness in the case. The boy put facts on record that two persons entered their house and assaulted family members. The accused’s defence is also on the same lines, he noted.
The forensic report also did not help the prosecution’s case, he said.
Considering the woman’s defence and the evidence on record, there is nothing to prove the case against her beyond reasonable doubt though there is a strong suspicion that she assaulted her sons and thereafter tried to commit suicide, the judge said.
But the suspicion, though it is strong, cannot take the place of evidence, he said.
“So considering all the evidence on record, I am of the view that the prosecution failed to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge said while acquitting the woman on Tuesday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 25, 2018 at 3:13 pmGood day. Are you interested in making money urgently?… And wants to for money and still be healthy and live a happily life….mail me now: sathyaspecialisthospital Phone number: 9341433754 whatsapp number : 8139911519 Regards. Dr.Anita KumarReply
- Jan 25, 2018 at 2:05 pmASK YOUR MOTHER TO DO THIS TO YOU. DO IT TO YOUR SONS AND DAUGHTERS. IF YOU CAN DO IT, YOU ARE ALREADY DEAD AS A HUMAN. JUST GO OUT AND DO THIS TO YOUR SONS AND DAUGHTERS. ASK YOUR PARENTS TO DO THIS TO YOU.Reply
- Jan 25, 2018 at 2:01 pmSON ? DO IT TO YOUR SON. JUST DO IT TO YOUR SON. I'M TELLING YOU JUST DO THIS TO YOUR SON. YOU'LL KNOW. JUST GO AND DO THE SAME THING TO YOUR SON. SELL HIM. JUST DO THAT. WHAT LEVEL OF POISONOUS SNAKE ARE YOU ? POISONING THE RELATIONS LIKE MOTHER AND SON. JUST DO THIS TO YOUR SON, YOU'LL KNOW. ALL THE GIRLS , WHO ARE HARASSING ME HERE. PLEASE FOR ONCE DO THIS TO YOUR SON. SELL THEM. I GUESS THAT IS WHERE PEOPLE ARE GOING, MOTHERS SELLING THEIR SONS. DO IT TO YOUR REAL SON AND YOU'LL UNDERSTAND. GO AND DO IT TO YOUR SON, AND YOU'LL UNDERSTAND. PLEASE GO AND DO IT TO YOUR SON OR DAUGHTER AND YOU'LL UNDERSTAND.Reply