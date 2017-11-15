Woman abducted, gang-raped in moving car in Kanpur

Representational photo Representational photo

A 23-year-old woman was on Wednesday allegedly abducted from the Jhakarkati bus stop in Kanpur and raped by five people in a moving car, police said. The woman had reached Kanpur from Ahmedabad and had gone to the bus stop early morning to take a bus for her village in Hamirpur, station house officer Unnao police station Arvind Singh said.

She was walking on the roadside, when a SUV approached her and two youths, hailing from her native village, offered her a ride, he said.

There were three more men inside the vehicle who pulled the woman inside and drove off, the official added.

The woman was raped by the men and thrown at a secluded place here, Singh said.

She was taken to a district hospital where the doctors confirmed the sexual assault, he said.

A case has been registered on charges of abduction and gang-rape, he said, adding investigation into the matter was on and efforts were being made to establish the identities of the accused who have not been arrested so far.

