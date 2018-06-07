Woman abandons newborn in Muzaffarnagar street

A screen grab from the CCTV footage (Source: ANI/Twitter) A screen grab from the CCTV footage (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a woman dropped off a newborn baby outside a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar before driving off on Wednesday. Seen in a video from CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI, a silver Santro car stopped in the middle of a deserted narrow street outside a house, from which a woman emerged and placed the baby, bundled in a blanket, at the doorstep of the house before driving off.

The medical condition of the infant is currently reported to be critical. It is being looked after by the authorities. “The new-born is under treatment but her condition remains critical. We are hopeful of her recovery,” the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was quoted by ANI.

In a similar incident, a couple in Kerala was arrested last week for abandoning their newborn child in a church. The incident, which was caught on CCTV camera, showed 32-year-old Bitto Davis planting a kiss on the forehead of the child before leaving her by the side of a pillar inside a stall in Edapally’s St George’s Forane Church. According to police, Bitto and his wife, 28-year-old Pravitha Davis took the decision as they feared ridicule by friends and relatives for having a fourth child.

