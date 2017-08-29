Woman, 3 kids injured as scaffolding falls from high rise in South Mumbai

The injured were identified as Vinita Shah (35), her children — Vina Shah (5), Anish Shah (2) and Ritu Shah (3) and have been admitted to a nearby hospital (Google Maps) The injured were identified as Vinita Shah (35), her children — Vina Shah (5), Anish Shah (2) and Ritu Shah (3) and have been admitted to a nearby hospital (Google Maps)

A woman and her three children were injured after an iron frame of a scaffolding fell from a 20-storied building at Girgaum in South Mumbai Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at 11.50 am at Khadilkar Road in Girgaum when the woman and her three kids were passing through the road adjoining the building, an official of V P Road police station said.

The scaffolding was installed for the renovation of the high-rise when it fell from the 20th floor first on an adjoining three-storied building, then on the street, he said. The injured were identified as Vinita Shah (35), her children — Vina Shah (5), Anish Shah (2) and Ritu Shah (3) and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The exact reason of the incident is being probed, including whether it happened due to heavy rainfall, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App