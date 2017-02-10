Need of the hour is opposition unity: Nitish Kumar at Chidambaram’s book launch

From right: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, CPI(M) leader Sitaram yechury, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, senior journalist Barkha Dutt and Executive Director of The Indian Express Anant Goenka. (Source: Express photo) From right: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, CPI(M) leader Sitaram yechury, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Kapil Sibal, senior journalist Barkha Dutt and Executive Director of The Indian Express Anant Goenka. (Source: Express photo)

Making a clarion call for opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it was the need of the hour. Participating in a panel discussion during the launch of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s book “Fearless in Opposition” as part of the Express Book Series along with Rupa, he said, “It is time the Centre came clear on what has been achieved by demonetisation. There is no use in diverting attention from the issue.

Calling demonetisation a big blunder, Chidambaram said it is possible that popular silence is being interpreted as popular support. “Without an Opposition there is no democracy,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) and Rahul Gandhi at the launch of P Chidambaram’s book. (Source: Express photo)

Kumar, who was part of the panel with CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and Kapil Sibal of the Congress, said no one immediately opposed the note ban. “Now we need to ask how much black money has come out after so many days of the move,” Kumar said.

Yechury said the support was against black money and not for demonetisation. Opposition unity can come and will come on a certain set of agreed policies, the CPM chief said.

Sibal asked how the Rs 15,00,000 crore came back into the system as is being claimed. “That can only be if you are confident that the taxman is not coming after me. How did that happen… unless the banking system is in collusion with the political system,” he said.

Calling this the biggest scam that has happened in the history of India, Sibal said, these questions need to be answered.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd