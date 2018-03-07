Withdrawal of suspension: BJP and Shiv Sena deadlock over Prashant Paricharak ends

Shiv Sena MLAs protest against Prashant Paricharak at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar Shiv Sena MLAs protest against Prashant Paricharak at Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday. Ganesh Shirsekar

The deadlock in the Maharashtra Assembly over the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of the suspension of BJP-backed Legislative Council member Prashant Paricharak ended on Tuesday with warring allies Shiv Sena and the BJP striking an understanding over the issue. While the Legislative Council had revoked Paricharak’s suspension on February 28, the Shiv Sena had been pressing for a rethink on the decision. Paricharak was suspended in March last year over derogatory remarks made against wives of army personnel.

The issue had snowballed into a major controversy after the Shiv Sena opposed the revocation and demanded Paricharak’s expulsion from the House. Over the next two days, proceedings of the House had remained disrupted. On Monday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat had reached out to the Shiv Sena camp in a bid to end the stalemate. Following closed-door negotiations, Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab was on Tuesday allowed to move a motion for Paricharak’s expulsion.

But Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar reserved a ruling on Parab’s motion, pointing out to a legislative rule that when a resolution has been adopted by the House, a second resolution or amendment that raises substantially the same question or contradicts it cannot be raised for the next one year. Members of the Shiv Sena and the Opposition later demanded that Paricharak should not be permitted to participate in the discussion of the House till the ruling is announced, which Bapat agreed to.

But there was commotion in both Houses of the legislature over the issue when proceedings began on Tuesday. Even the Lower House had to be adjourned once for 15 minutes after Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik demanded that the government clarify its stance on the issue. Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members backed his demand. After Speaker Haribhau Bagade declined any discussion on the issue in the Lower House, members from the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP stormed into the well.

Later, Fadnavis said Paricharak’s comments were condemnable. “The Upper House had initiated action and suspended him. It later revoked the suspension. Since the issue is the domain of the Upper House, the government will make a statement on the issue after the Upper House passes a ruling in this regard,” he said.

