Withdrawal of airport access pass to Lalu, Rabri ‘unfortunate’

The withdrawal of the VIP access given to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi at the Patna airport is “unfortunate and condemnable”, a party MP said in the Lok Sabha today. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, RJD member Jaiprakash Narayan said considering the health condition of his party’s supremo, the tarmac access pass of Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi should be restored.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Ministry had decided to revoke the permission granted in 2009 allowing the RJD chief and his wife’s vehicle to drive up to the tarmac. Under the earlier order, the two former chief ministers were permitted access in their own vehicle up to the tarmac of Patna airport during their departure or arrival there.

Lalu was the chief minister of Bihar from 1990 to 1997 when he was forced to step down following corruption charges. His wife Rabri took over as the chief minister and served until 2005. The RJD is an alliance partner with the JD(U) in the present Bihar government and their son Tejashwi Yadav is the deputy chief minister.

