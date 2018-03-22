Withdraw new notification on fixed term employment, says RSS wing

RSS wing Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) demanded the government to immediately withdraw the new notification on “fixed term employment” which extends it to all employments in the country.

BMS president Saji Narayanan in a press statement said that by said notification that amends the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Central Rules, 1946, permanent employment will vanish from the industrial sector and all jobs will be converted into temporary contract work for a fixed period only. “It is highly objectionable that, a fixed term contract can be even cancelled by the employer unilaterally by giving only two weeks’ notice,” Saji said.

He said that the Finance Minister violated the International Labour Organization convention 144 on Trade Union Consultation which was ratified by the Indian Parliament, when he unilaterally declared that the fixed term employment will be implemented.

