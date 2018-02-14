Withdraw FRDI Bill or will launch nationwide protest: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting with Jangalmahal coordination committee in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting with Jangalmahal coordination committee in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that Trinamool Congress will start a nationwide protest unless the Centre withdrew the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, which proposes a framework to oversee financial institutions, such as banks, in case of insolvency. “People deposit their hard-earned money in banks. Now, if this Bill is passed, there will be no guarantee that their money will remain secured. I caution the central government. It should either withdraw the Bill or be ready to face a nationwide protest,” Mamata said while addressing a public meeting in Nadia’s Krishnanagar area. The CM claimed that the FRDI Bill was Centre’s ploy to ruin the common people.

“First demonetisation slowed down economic growth and then the hurried implementation of GST caused great suffering to small and medium traders. Now, this new Bill has been proposed with an eye on the hard-earned money of the people. I have received reports that banks are refusing to accept cash deposits. The banks are saying that they cannot accept cash deposits because of digitisation. This is ridiculous…. if not cash then what will the banks accept?” “How will we eat pakodas if our money is not safe in banks?” she asked.

Taking on the Centre, Mamata also said it should learn from her administration how to usher in development. “We are building 13,000 km of rural roads, have completed construction of 25 lakh houses, providing free healthcare and giving rice at Rs 2 per kg by procuring the same at Rs 20 per kg. They must learn from us how to usher in development. They only talk and make tall promises but we always keep promises made to the people,” she said.

Stating that since 2011, over 13,571 km of roads have been constructed, Mamata said construction of 35,000 km of roads will be completed by December 2019. Slamming Centre’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, Mamata said: “The total allocation under this yojana for the entire country is just Rs 100 crore, which means each state will not even get Rs 3 crore. Whereas our government has already spent Rs 5,000 crore under Kanyashree scheme since its inception.”

On the Centre’s new universal health scheme, the CM said, “The Centre has decided that 40 per cent of the total amount of the scheme will have to be borne by states. Why was such a decision taken without consulting the states? We already have our own health schemes. The Centre cannot force us to pay.” She again alleged that the Centre had stopped 90 per cent of its funds for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and other development programmes for farmers, poor and the middle class.

“But we have not stopped a single project and have kept all of them alive by contributing adequate funds from our own resources, despite financial constraints,” the Trinamool chief added. Mamata, meanwhile, cautioned the people against the “divisive politics” of BJP ahead of the panchayat polls. “To suit its political interest, BJP instigates riots. It is not bothered whether people die or their houses are burnt. Do not listen to them.” Maintaining that there is no need to “learn Hinduism from BJP”, she said: “They are insulting Hinduism by scattering idols of Hindu gods and goddesses on the road. They are trying to divide the people along religious lines.”

