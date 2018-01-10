Withdraw FIR against The Tribune journalist immediately, expresses Indian Newspaper Society

Urankar called The Tribune’s report “eminently in the public interest”. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar) Urankar called The Tribune’s report “eminently in the public interest”. (Illustration by Subrata Dhar)

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has expressed “serious concerns” about the Unique Identification Authority of India’s move to file an FIR against a reporter of The Tribune for her story claiming that unknown agents had provided her access to Aadhaar’s database for Rs 500.

Akila Urankar, president of INS, said in a statement that she, “on behalf of the entire community of INS Members, expresses serious concerns about an attempt to browbeat the reporter of Tribune who has courageously reported leak of crucial Aadhaar data”.

Urankar called The Tribune’s report “eminently in the public interest”. She said the UIDAI’s action “is a brazen attack on the freedom of press and displays lack of respect for ethical media practices”. INS, the statement said, “demands that the FIR lodged by UIDAI be withdrawn forthwith”.

After The Indian Express reported on Sunday that UIDAI had filed an FIR against The Tribune’s reporter along with the agents mentioned in her report, UIDAI’s move was condemned by the Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India, the Indian Women’s Press Corps, Press Association of India and Amnesty International, among other bodies.

