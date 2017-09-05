Xiamen Diary: With Vladimir Putin, talks on business as well as culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen (Source:PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen (Source:PTI)

Ways to enhance trade and investment, especially in the oil and natural gas sector, figured during the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

“The two sides basically touched upon several aspects of the bilateral relationship,” said Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. “President Putin recalled the prime minister’s visit to Russia earlier this year. And, he thanked the prime minister for high-level participation from India at the Eastern Economic Forum.”

Kumar said several bilateral issues were discussed such as the cooperation in the oil and natural gas sector. He said the two leaders also discussed how they should work together to promote trade and investment.

The two leaders also discussed cultural exchanges. “President Putin mentioned the ‘Festival of India’ which was organised in Russia earlier this year. Discussions also took place on the promotion of tourism between the two countries and also on the student exchange between the two sides,” Kumar said.

